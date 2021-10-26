DIA (DIA) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. DIA has a market cap of $99.94 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 55,481,823 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

