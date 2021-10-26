DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

