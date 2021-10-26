DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.