DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.