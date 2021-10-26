DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

