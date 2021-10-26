Deutsche Bank AG Sells 91 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.08 and a 1-year high of $209.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

