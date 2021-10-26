Deutsche Bank AG Sells 817 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDT were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IDT by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

