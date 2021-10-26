Deutsche Bank AG Sells 274 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Research were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,552,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in National Research by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.