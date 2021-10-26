Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

