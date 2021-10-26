Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

