Deri Protocol Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

