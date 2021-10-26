DeHive Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $483,563.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

