Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $83.71 million and $2.83 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00070464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.28 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.68 or 0.06670637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.