Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 226,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 85.07. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datto by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Datto by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

