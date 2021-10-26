Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $164.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 40.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 116.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

