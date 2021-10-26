Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Going forward, the company intends to revamp its point-of-sale system to boost guest experience as well as to manage off-premise offerings. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that rising cases of new Delta variant will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future. This along with a rise in inflationary costs remain concerns.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

DRI traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 36,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.