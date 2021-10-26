Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

DAN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

