DAEX (DAX) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $98,813.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00215318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00103640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

