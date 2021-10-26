DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

