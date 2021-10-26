Cypress Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.