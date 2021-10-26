Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Tops $38.09 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00007555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $38.09 million and $6.62 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

