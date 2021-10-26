CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CRT.UN opened at C$17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

