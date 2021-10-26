Crust Trading Down 25.1% This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00200513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006313 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00615233 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

