Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. 69,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

