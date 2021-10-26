Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.60. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

