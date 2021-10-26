Critical Comparison: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuantumScape and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Security Devices International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 83.44%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Security Devices International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -65.46 Security Devices International $250,000.00 7,357.94 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Security Devices International Company Profile

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

