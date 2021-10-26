Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.85. 8,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 319,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Specifically, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,088 shares of company stock valued at $926,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a market cap of $881.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.