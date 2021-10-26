Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $21,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $836.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.