Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

