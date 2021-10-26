Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $104.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. Snap has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Snap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,349,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

