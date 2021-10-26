Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $231,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $299,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

