Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.13% of PTC worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PTC stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

