Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,509 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

