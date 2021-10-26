Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $49.83 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,197 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $49,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -203.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

