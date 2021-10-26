Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $35.83 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.38% of Barnes Group worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. Truist decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

