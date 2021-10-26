Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 382,868 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Covanta worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Covanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Covanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

