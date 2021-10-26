Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

COUR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 753,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,331. Coursera has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,283 shares of company stock worth $24,091,253 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $8,933,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

