Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $492.21

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $492.21 and last traded at $490.10, with a volume of 1897367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $481.99.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $18,153,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

