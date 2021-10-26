Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.4% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,935. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $492.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

