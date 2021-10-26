Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 10,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,352. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

