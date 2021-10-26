Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $41.44 million and $4.23 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,356,926 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

