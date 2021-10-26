Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.53. 100,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,423,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

