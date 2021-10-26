Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE GLW traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

