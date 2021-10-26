CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CEIX opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.62.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

