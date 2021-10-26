ConocoPhillips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 304,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 18,667 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 276,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.