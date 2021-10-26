Comparing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 141.32 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for All For One Media and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than All For One Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

