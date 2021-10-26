Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

