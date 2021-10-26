Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.