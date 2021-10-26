Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GERN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Geron by 906.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Geron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

