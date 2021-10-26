Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,400. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

